It’s a horrible time to be in the market for a car right now. It doesn’t look like things will cool down anytime soon; if anything, it’s getting worse. And customers are all too willing to overpay for new cars. In a list published by Consumer Reports detailing the new car models with the biggest dealership markups, Kia and Hyundai hold nine of the top 10 spots.

Using car buying data from Truecar, CR was able to piece together which models and trims are selling for over sticker, and by how much. Of the 10 worst offenders, eight are Kia models, with one Hyundai and one Nissan rounding out the list. None of these are cars you’d expect people to pay more than 20% over sticker for, but that’s the market right now. Here’s how the data breaks down.