Kia Teases 7 Future EVs And They Already Look Like Winners

Sedans? In This Economy?

Screenshot : Kia on YouTube

THIS is the Kia I’m excited about. I know it isn’t much to go on, but there’s some stuff happening here that’s interesting to me, starting with that slight highlight seen on the front wheel arch. (We’re talking about the car on the left.) It leads to a raked windshield, which is then cut at a hard angle by the roofline. This windshield shape reminds me of the old Scion TC a bit (a good thing). And then the roofline slides down gently into a very interesting knot of shapes at the rear end, which is picked up in the highlights. It almost looks like this could be a five-door model, if we could get so lucky. We’ll have to wait and see.



I’m excited about it because it already looks interesting and I can barely get a good look at it. In the brand video, it was described as a “dynamic machine,” which sounds like a good thing. This could be one of the more affordable new EVs Kia sells — I’m guessing from its seemingly compact packaging — which would make it all the more appealing.