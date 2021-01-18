Kia Teases 7 Future EVs And They Already Look Like Winners

Kia released teaser images of seven new electric vehicles planned for production in coming years, starting with a sleek crossover coupe that’s said to be capable of 300 miles of range on a charge. What’s more exciting is the design direction Kia is apparently about to take.
I’ll be the first to admit that the teasers from Kia’s recent brand showcase don’t show a lot. I do appreciate that they remind me of the Crazy 88 fight at the finale of the first Kill Bill movie (which was a riff on an earlier samurai movie). What these teasers do show is promising. I’m excited, so let’s break them down.
DISCUSSION