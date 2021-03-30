Ken Block Is Putting His Dream Car Collection Up For Sale

Photo : LBI Limited

Fans of Ken Block and his Gymkhana shenanigans have a chance to own a couple of cars from his YouTube videos. Block is selling his 2011 Ford Fiesta ST, GYM3, and 2013 Fiesta ST, RX43, cars, as well as a rare 1986 Ford RS200 that makes over 800 horsepower. Don’t expect these to be cheap, as RS200 is priced at $550,000.



Advertisement

Block is probably most famous for his Gymkhana videos on YouTube. These events mix the precision that you see in autocross with stunt driving, and it’s all wrapped up with Block driving a souped up car for the task. Two cars from the videos are now for sale by LBI Limited in Pontiac, Michigan.

The 2011 Ford Fiesta ST for sale was the first car that Block drove under his former sponsorship with Ford:



Photo : LBI Limited

Prior to the Fiesta, he was known for getting airtime in a Subaru WRX STI. The little Ford was used in Gymkhana THREE, and despite the video being nearly 11 years old, it’s still a hoot to watch:



This Fiesta started life as a regular production Fiesta ST; then it was converted by the Olsbergs MSE Swedish racing team. The Fiesta ST that this stunt machine is based on made 180 HP with 177 lb-ft torque from its 1.6-liter EcoBoost engine.

Olsbergs dropped in a 2-liter Duratec that makes more than three times the power. It lays down 600 HP and 660 lb-ft torque through an Olsbergs six-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters. The car sprints from 0 to 60 mph in the two second range. One of LBI Limited’s selling points for this one is that Gymkhana THREE got over 66 million views on YouTube.

Of course, the car’s interior was given a full rally car treatment, so it has upgraded suspension, a roll cage and a gutted interior.

Advertisement

The other Gymkhana car is this 2013 Ford Fiesta ST RX43.

Photo : LBI Limited

Advertisement

LBI Limited says that this car was featured in three Gymkhana videos: Gymkhana Six, Gymkhana Eight and Terrakhana. Here’s Gymkhana Six:



If YouTube views determine fame, then this car is more famous than the 2011 Fiesta, with over 100 million views. This one was modified by M-Sport and the car was designed to launch from a stop like a rocket. This car hustles to 60 mph in less than two seconds and the turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood is good for 600 HP and 650 lb-ft torque.

Advertisement

LBI Limited does not list a price for the two Gymkhana cars, but I can’t imagine that they’re affordable. It also notes that both cars come with only a bill of sale and neither is road legal. So don’t expect to take them on the highway.

Perhaps the coolest from the collection is this 1986 Ford RS200:

Photo : LBI Limited

Advertisement

According to Block, this is his favorite car of all time. Unfortunately, he also says that he doesn’t really fit in it. The RS200 comes from the infamous Group B era of rally racing. Teams and drivers crammed way too much power into cars and while the sport was awesome to watch, it was also dangerous. While Group B was still hot, Ford built 200 homologation specials of its RS200 rally car.



Block’s RS200 is number 80 of 200, and it’s hopped up like the other cars in the collection.

Advertisement

A stock RS200 uses a turbocharged 1.8-liter Ford-Cosworth BDT four-cylinder engine making 250 HP. A Ford development of the RS200 produced the EVO version of the engine, which upped displacement to 2.1-liters and output to over 500 HP.



Photo : LBI Limited

Advertisement

Block’s car is one of 24 upgraded to EVO specs, and it drove 456 kilometers by 2006. In Block’s ownership, the car got upgraded to make 700 HP on pump gas and over 800 HP on race gas. It also has a custom interior with suede trim and Recaro bucket seats.

Photo : LBI Limited

Advertisement

This one does come with a price. At $550,000, you better have a huge wad of cash in your wallet or a lot of friends who want to own a piece of an RS200. There is no mention of current mileage, and the odometer reads zero kilometers.

Photo : LBI Limited

Advertisement

I hope the new owner puts on a flat-brimmed cap and makes these cars do epic donuts and drifts.