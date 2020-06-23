Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
News

Karma Is Heading For Chapter 11: Sources

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Karma
KarmaKarma ReveroChapter 11
Save
Illustration for article titled Karma Is Heading For Chapter 11: Sources

You may recall the last time we talked about Karma, the company that was started to keep building and trying to sell the old striking-looking but kinda crappy Fisker Karma, they weren’t doing so hot. There were layoffs, accusations of poor management, and prototypes that were allegedly just “movie props.” It does not seem like things have been getting better, as multiple sources inside the company have revealed to Jalopnik that, in addition to further layoffs, Karma will be seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Advertisement

After the original story in April, I received a lot of feedback from Karma employees, current and former, confirming what our sources inside the company had told us. Karma themselves also sent a letter out to their employees regarding the story:

Illustration for article titled Karma Is Heading For Chapter 11: Sources
Advertisement

Along with this, Karma extended an invitation to visit Karma’s facilities in California (after quarantine and all that, I assume) and see for myself how things are progressing.

I’m not sure I should hold my breath for that visit, though. Since the article ran, COO Kevin Pavlov was forced out of the company, and showing me their autonomous vehicle progress might prove tricky, as Srini Gowda, Karma’s VP of Autonomous Driving, left immediately afterwards. Just to keep it exciting, so did the director of Karma’s safety program.

G/O Media may get a commission
RAVPower's 2-Port 30W Fast Charger Has USB-C Power Delivery, And It's Cheaper Than Ever [Exclusive]
RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Delivery Charger
Use the promo code 52ZZVRNQ

Additionally, more workers (about 15) were furloughed in mid-May, and our source reports that Karma is planning to pare down to 38 employees when they file for Chapter 11.

Advertisement

Additionally, due to poor work quality from technicians formerly from a famous German carmaker and described as “cocky” by one of our sources, Karma’s Dodge-based Level 4 Autonomous demonstrator van has been deemed to be a “major safety hazard” and has been pulled from all testing duties.

The amount of responses I got from insiders at Karma have described an alarming litany of abuses, from poor treatment of employees to poor quality workmanship to outright deception and even a fruit fly problem in their cafeteria.

Advertisement

The decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy suggests that Karma will attempt to re-organize and continue, though based on past performance and the current state of Karma’s IP, I’m not too sure I’m that optimistic about the company’s future.

But hey, I’m still up to check out what you’re working on, if you’re still here, Karma!

Advertisement

We have reached out to Karma for comment and will update if we hear anything.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

New Track-Only Lamborghini Supercar Escalates Company's War Against Air

It Is Not Our Duty To Love Old Mitsubishis But We Do Anyway

At $6,900, Could This Custom 1988 Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster Be Your Cup Of Café?

This List Of The 'Most American' Cars Shows How Shallow That Concept Has Become