Karma Is Heading For Chapter 11: Sources

You may recall the last time we talked about Karma, the company that was started to keep building and trying to sell the old striking-looking but kinda crappy Fisker Karma, they weren’t doing so hot. There were layoffs, accusations of poor management, and prototypes that were allegedly just “movie props.” It does not seem like things have been getting better, as multiple sources inside the company have revealed to Jalopnik that, in addition to further layoffs, Karma will be seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



After the original story in April, I received a lot of feedback from Karma employees, current and former, confirming what our sources inside the company had told us. Karma themselves also sent a letter out to their employees regarding the story:

Along with this, Karma extended an invitation to visit Karma’s facilities in California (after quarantine and all that, I assume) and see for myself how things are progressing.

I’m not sure I should hold my breath for that visit, though. Since the article ran, COO Kevin Pavlov was forced out of the company, and showing me their autonomous vehicle progress might prove tricky, as Srini Gowda, Karma’s VP of Autonomous Driving, left immediately afterwards. Just to keep it exciting, so did the director of Karma’s safety program.

Additionally, more workers (about 15) were furloughed in mid-May, and our source reports that Karma is planning to pare down to 38 employees when they file for Chapter 11.

Additionally, due to poor work quality from technicians formerly from a famous German carmaker and described as “cocky” by one of our sources, Karma’s Dodge-based Level 4 Autonomous demonstrator van has been deemed to be a “major safety hazard” and has been pulled from all testing duties.

The amount of responses I got from insiders at Karma have described an alarming litany of abuses, from poor treatment of employees to poor quality workmanship to outright deception and even a fruit fly problem in their cafeteria.

The decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy suggests that Karma will attempt to re-organize and continue, though based on past performance and the current state of Karma’s IP, I’m not too sure I’m that optimistic about the company’s future.

But hey, I’m still up to check out what you’re working on, if you’re still here, Karma!

We have reached out to Karma for comment and will update if we hear anything.