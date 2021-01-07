Just Watch This Japanese Video Of A Snowy Roof Because It's So Very Satisfying

I’m guessing that just by looking at the first frame of this video where it’s all going to end up, but, I promise it’s still somehow worth watching. It’s a slow build-up, but a lovely, satisfying payoff. You’ll see.
This happened in Japan, Yuzawa City in the Akita Prefecture, which is in the Northern part of the main island of Japan. I’m not exactly sure what this garage is used for normally, or those trucks back there, but I have heard Yuzawa is known for sake production, so I’d like to believe it’s involved with that.
Anyway, here, watch:
Rory, the guy who hangs around here and claims to be our Editor-in-Chief (?), claims to have been a former roof snow-shoveler, and declared this the best possible outcome.
I bet whoever has to shovel the driveway and parking lot wouldn’t agree.
While we’re here, we may as well try and ID these trucks, right?
I think the green one on the left might be a Hino, maybe both the big trucks are Hinos? The kei truck on the far right I’m pretty sure is a Toyota Pixis:
...and I’m not sure about that black little SUV. Maybe one of you clever commenters can figure that out.
Anyway, I hope that big avalanche was a bit satisfying for you to watch.
DISCUSSION
Love it. I owned a commercial snow plow company in Montana. I had one client with a very similar building - (poor design btw to have your doors on the side instead of the end in snow county. Every local builder knows it, but someone buys a cheap steel building package and gets what they paid for...). And to add another fun aspect, the side where the snow came down was basically an alley width with a big concrete wall that captured the snow. Haha, the neighbor saw what was coming.
So every big snow storm I’d get a call, usually mid afternoon to come back and figure out how to get the snow out of the way without crushing the doors and sometimes with a van or truck parked in the middle of it all. And carefully dig and blow the snow out with a tractor. Cost a fortune over time and I never felt comfortable billing the full cost of it. I politely declined to continue that job after the second season.