Want a family sedan with 600 horsepowers that can run from zero to sixty in 3 seconds? You bet your bottom dollar you do. And if you were already in the market for an M8, this two-extra-doors version is actually $3000 less expensive than the only-two-doors version, so you can save a few bottom dollars, too.



I am traditionally the person who says, “Ugh, another new niche vehicle in an invented segment. Ho hum.” But this time I’m shouting “Hot damn!” from the rooftops, because this thing frickin’ rules. In the pantheon of full-sized executive sedans with gobs of power, sleek good looks, and tons of go-fast, this one might take the cake.

From a technology and drivetrain standpoint, the M8 Gran Coupe and M8 Competition Gran Coupe are pretty much identical to their respective M8 two-door models. You have the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine making 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque (625 horseponies in the Competition model), the same M xDrive all-wheel drive system with selectable RWD, the same 8-speed automatic transmission, and all that jazz. There’s nothing new here, except the addition of family useability with an extra two doors.

To fit those extra doors, the M8 Gran Coupe was stretched 9.1 inches longer, 1.4 inches wider, and 2.3 inches taller than its M8 two-door brother. 7.9 inches of that length is added to the wheelbase, so you can rest assured that the rear seat has much more legroom than that of the two-door. This extra girth does come with a weight penalty, packing on 185 pounds more with the addition of two doors, bringing its total weight to 4,480 pounds.

I personally hate the trend of calling anything with four doors a “coupe”, but this car is too good looking to be mad at for long.

Just look at this awesome quilted and perforated interior. Look at these totally bitchin wheels. AND LOOK HOW PURPLE IT IS!

Pricing starts at $130,995 for the regular run-of-the-mill M8 Gran Coupe, including destination. If you want the Competition model with 25 extra horses, it’ll cost you $143,995 (or $520 per extra pony!). In comparison to the M8 two-door, this is a veritable bargain, but if you can settle for the less-sleek but mechanically pretty much the same M5, you’d save about 21%.

