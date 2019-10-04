Just Look At This Ludicrous Abarth 695 70° Anniversario

All image credits: FCA

Look at the car in the picture above and tell me you didn’t laugh. Maybe you just giggled, or pushed air through your no se a bit more forcefully. These are the only acceptable reactions to the downright preposterous Abarth 695 70° Anniversario. It’s glorious.

As its name suggests, the Abarth 695 70° Anniversario celebrates the 70th anniversary of Abarth. The car has a huge, hilarious spoiler that I simply love. It was developed with the help of Fiat Chrysler’s wind tunnel in Turin and is called the “Spoiler ad Assetto Variabile,” according to a press release. That spoiler is manually adjustable and has 12 positions, with incline angles all the way from zero to 60 degrees.

There’s also an active exhaust, which probably makes the car sound amazing. And it’s painted in a very retro, very attractive shade of Monza 1958 green livery. Contrasting the green are light gray bits that look nearly white.

The 695 70° Anniversario has the 1.4-liter, turbocharged engine, but now puts out 180 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. That might not sound like a whole lot, but keep in mind the 500 Abarth is tiny. It probably drives like a pissed-off hornets’ nest on wheels.

Fiat is only making 1,949 examples will cost €34,600, reports Motor1 (about $38,000). It’s also unclear if the car will come to the United States. I hope it does, but wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t.

