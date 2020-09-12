Jorge Martin Is The First Rider In The MotoGP Paddock To Contract COVID-19

Photo : Mirco Lazzari ( Getty Images )

While many European racing series have done their best to quell the spread of COVID-19, it was inevitable that a handful of athletes would come down with the virus. Now, KTM Ajo Moto2 rider and 2020 title contender Jorge Martin has become the first rider in the MotoGP series to come back with a positive test.

MotoGP has implemented a robust series of safety measures to keep riders and team personnel healthy, including social bubbles, restricted access, enforced mask wearing, and regular testing. Its measures are similar to those of F1. Both series have taken the return to racing very seriously.

Prior to Martin testing positive for COVID-19, a television worker tested positive for the virus at the Czech Grand Prix. That person was immediately placed into isolation, along with anyone who had been in close contact with them. No one else turned up ill.

From an Ajo team statement:

Jorge Martin has been unable to travel to Misano due to a positive test for COVID-19. The Spaniard feels well and is quarantined at home, respecting the safety protocols of the health authorities. Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 team hope that he will be able to make a speedy return to the paddock to continue the great work done at recent rounds.

A mechanic from a different team has also tested positive. A MotoGP article noted that both Martin and the mechanic were asymptomatic but that neither had entered the paddock ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix. They were tested prior to traveling and have since remained at home.

Martin sits a mere eight points behind championship leader Luca Marini, which makes it extra disappointing for the rider to sit out a chance to score critical points to maintain—or surpass—his position.

Motorsport also reported that a Moto3 rider tested positive for COVID-19, but a subsequent test came back negative. A third test was administered to determine the outcome.