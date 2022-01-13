Singer John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross found some comfort in sharing memories of their late friend Bob Saget while retrieving his car from LAX on Wednesday.

The duo went live on Mayer’s Instagram page as they drove on the freeway after picking up Saget’s car. The late actor had parked it at the Los Angeles International airport before his flight to Florida as part of his tour.

During the drive to return the car to Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, Mayer spoke tearfully about his late friend.



“I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” he said as he drove his late friend’s Toyota Prius.

Similarly, Ross spoke very highly of Saget – saying he would take care of everyone. Whatever they needed, Saget would be there for them. Even if it was bringing a sandwich to you at three in the morning because your heart was broken.

“He loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were, your status ... he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of,” Ross said. “There’s going to be something missing for a long time.”

Mayer also joked it was the only time in his life he felt honored to help out a friend at LAX. He added the parking ticket turned out to be $250, and the parking company was “unreceptive” to the idea they were getting the car for someone who had died.

Saget’s wife later shared the video on her own Instagram story.



“No words for how much this meant to me. These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything). But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport, home, was such a solid. And I’m happy it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with all who watched,” Rizzo wrote on Instagram. “The Prius is now home.”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on Sunday. His unexpected death came after performing stand up in Jacksonville just a night earlier. He was 65.

While talking to viewers asking questions on the live video, Ross said they went up four floors of the parking garage looking for the late-model Prius. In the end it was right by the entrance to the facility.

“He’s Bob Saget, he’s got rockstar parking,” Ross said.