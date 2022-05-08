Today’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway went down to the final laps. With both their cars donned in throwback paint schemes, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron led the race ahead of Penske’s Joey Logano. Logano had started the race from pole position, but Byron seemingly had the fastest car at the front during the race’s final stretch. Though, Logano ensured the checkered flag would be his no matter what.



In Turn 3, with two laps to go, Logano dove the entry into the turn and laid into Byron’s rear bumper. He moved Byron up the track and hard into the wall. The right-side tires on Byron’s Chevy Camaro were cut when he hit the outside wall. Joey Logano drove the final lap uncontested. Byron eventually limped his car across the finish line 13th. William Byron was understandably furious when he stepped out of his car on pit road.

When asked about the finish, Byron said:

“He’s just an idiot. I mean he just does this stuff all the time. I’ve seen it with other guys. And, he drove in there ten miles an hour too fast. And, with these Next Gen cars, you know, he slammed me so hard it knock the whole right side off the car and no way to make the corner. Yeah, he’s just a moron. He can’t win a race, so he does it that way.”

As a whole, it was a terrible day for Hendrick Motorsports. Kyle Larson finished 36th after his engine failed. Alex Bowman finished 29th after he was forced to retire when his car caught fire after hitting the wall. Chase Elliott was the highest finishing Hendrick driver in 5th. While the finish of the Goodyear 400 was controversial, it was also entertaining. The win was Logano’s first victory since the 2021 Bristol Dirt Race.