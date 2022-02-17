Dr. Kandiss Taylor, PhD, is running for Governor of Georgie and she’s all about three things. I’ll let you guess what they are.

Taylor’s new tour bus with attitude went viral on Twitter Thursday for its straight-to-the-point design:



Taylor doesn’t really have a shot at the governorship, or even the nomination of her party. While crazier things have happened, she is currently polling at just three percent of likely voters in the GOP primary, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The primary is a close race between Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker.

A quick glance at Taylor’s website shows she has a few other interests not included on her bus wrap, like improving “election integrity,” while perpetuating the lie that the 2020 U.S. election was rigged. She also launches right into attacking that paper tiger critical race theory and actually useful comprehensive sex education.

I also hope that she listed these issues on her bus in order of importance to her campaign. Sure, babies are important, but guns out rank them! She may want to consider some other rankings in her home state. Like, for instance, Georgia ranks 36th in the nation for gun deaths, 38th in teen pregnancies and 45th in infant mortality according to the Centers for Disease Control. I’d say she may not be the best pick for Georgia, but at least you can see her coming from a mile away.