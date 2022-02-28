The Carrera GT is famous for a lot of things. It spent years as the apex of Porsche’s performance pantheon, and was the only road- going P-car to ever house a V10 engine. It made over 600 horsepower, took a mere three and a half seconds to reach 60 mph, and its roof came off to let in more of that gorgeous engine note.

Jerry Seinfeld, similarly, is famous for quite a few things. He’s a comedian, he had that show about coffee, he dated a seventeen-year-old when he was 38, and he had that other show that seemed to be about nothing at all. But while his car collection may rival that of Jay Leno, but it seems even automobiles age out of his interest.

Seinfeld bought this Carrera GT new back in 2005, and put a mere 3,176 miles on it before selling the car in 2011. From there it moved off to the West Coast, spending its days in Washington before finally making its way down to San Diego for this sale. The listing has no reserve price, but bids have already hit $1.5 million. For that much, you’d think the selling dealer would knock off the $80 registration fee.

The ad includes a photo of Seinfeld’s original New York title for the car, as proof that he once owned it, and a copy will be provided to the buyer once it sells. One has to wonder, though, how much value Seinfeld’s name really adds to a car. He hasn’t exactly built a late-stage career out of auto enthusiasm the way Leno has, and each subsequent owner seems to muddy the car’s original connection to the comedian. But, as the original owner, at least he got to enjoy the car the way he prefers: Before it turned eighteen.