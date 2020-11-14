Jeep Teases Production 2022 Wrangler With 392 Hemi V8 In New Video

Image : Jeep

Back in July, Jeep confirmed that the 6.4-liter V-8 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept was definitely a thing—but today we got our first video, and it confirms the news that the marque has been hinting at: We’re going to be getting a production Jeep Wrangler with a V8 engine, and it’s going to be available to buy in 2021.

We were skeptical about this in the past, especially because it was loaded with that big word: concept. There’s nothing worse than a teaser for a cool machine that’s never going to come to fruition. But this is the real deal. This is production.

Jeep posted its most recent video on Instagram. It’s short, but you can just hear the growl of the engine as it accelerates through the desert. That noise is unmistakable, and it’s not one you’ve ever heard in a production Jeep before.

Its previous post came on Twitter, which just showed a hood with a conspicuous bump and 392 inscribed on the side. From the last image, it was impossible to tell whether we were getting a Wrangler or a Gladiator, but the new video gives us the confirmation we were looking for.

There was very little to deduce from the June image, but now we can start talking specs.

Here are some highlights from Jeep’s concept press release (which may or may not be exactly true for the final production version):

Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Track full-time two-speed transfer case, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle locking differentials and 37-inch mud-terrain tires that wrap around custom 17-inch beadlock wheels

A factory Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit and 37-inch tires combine to improve articulation and contribute to unprecedented levels of water fording capability (34 inches) and ground clearance (13.25 inches), as well as improved approach (51.6 degrees), breakover (29.5 degrees) and departure (40.1 degrees) angles.

Rubicon rock rails, steel bumpers with a Warn winch and a steel belly pan

Eight-speed automatic transmission and a 3.73 gear ratio

Chrysler’s 392-cubic inch 6.4-liter V8 HEMI engine is now in its third generation, producing 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. They’re the engine of the aftermarket for Jeeps, but the company has never actually implemented such a powerful engine in its machines before. The best you can get is the 2020 Gladiator with a 3.6-liter V6 putting out 285 HP and 260 lb-ft of torque.

Teasers are frustrating in that we never know whether we should take them at face value, but Jeep’s “not a concept” hashtag and statement that the production model is shown in the video means you can start getting your hopes up ASAP.