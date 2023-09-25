Jeep Might Be Killing The V8 Wagoneers: Report

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are the most luxurious Jeeps ever made. They’re also some of the largest and thirstiest vehicles on the market. That may change slightly, as Car & Driver reports that Jeep may be dropping both Hemi V8s from the Wagoneer’s lineup.

When Jeep released the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer a couple of years back, it offered two different V8 options. Wagoneers — the not as luxurious version that competes with the likes of the Expeditions, Tahoes and Yukons of the world — got the 5.7-liter 392 horsepower V8; the Grand Wagoneer got a version of the 6.4-liter V8 with 471 hp.

Things changed with the introduction of the long wheelbase L models for both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Stellantis released a new engine for them dubbed “Hurricane”. At just 3.0-liters it’s a relatively small I6 for a vehicle of the Wagoneer’s size . But two versions are offered, a lower output version with 420 hp and a high output version that makes more power than the V8s. With twin turbos it makes 510 hp.



If this fleet order guide for 2024 is to be believed, it shows the Wagoneer’s sole engine choice for 2024 will be the 420 hp version of the I6. This should help a bit in the fuel economy department. When I tested the Grand Wagoneer, I averaged just 11.8 mpg with the 6.4. According to the guide, two wheel drive versions of the Wagoneer with the Hurricane I6 get 17 city/24 highway. Add in four wheel drive and you lose one mpg in city and highway driving. While these changes apply to the “base” Wagoneer, Car & Driver says that changes for the ‘24 Grand Wagoneer aren’t as clear yet.

