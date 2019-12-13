Jeep Is Planning An Ultra-Compact Suzuki Jimny Rival For 2022: Report

Photo : Robert Hradil ( Getty )

The beloved Suzuki Jimny might just have a significant rival come 2022. That’s right: some folks at Jeep have been talking about the company releasing its very own ultra-compact utility vehicle sometime in 2022. And it could even feature an all-electric powertrain.

I can’t lie—this whole situation, as reported by Auto Express, sounds pretty great. And Jeep’s European Head of Brand Marketing, Marco Pigozzi, does a damn good job of hyping this thing up: “The car will be able to be used as a bad-ass Jeep, but it has also been designed to be used everyday.” Is that description right up my alley? Yes. Yes, it is.

The baby Jeep is said to be about four meters—or just over 13 feet—which is a little longer than the Jimny itself while still being smaller than anything else in Jeep’s lineup. It’s designed to slot just below the Jeep Renegade in terms of size.

It could even come equipped with an electric powertrain as a result of the FCA’s proposed merger with PSA, as AutoExpress notes. Peugeot-Citroën already has the Common Modular Platform, an EV base that can be easily modified to become applicable for a wide swath of vehicles. All the CMP would need is the addition of another electric motor for the rear axle: voila, you have 4x4 capabilities.

While this is nothing more than, essentially, a report claiming to confirm a rumor from Pigozzi, it’s still some pretty exciting news. Who wouldn’t love an itty-bitty Jeep to take off-roading? We’ve reached out to Jeep for further comment.

