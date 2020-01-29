Jeep Dealers Are Really Slashing Prices On 2020 Gladiators

The Jeep Gladiator was one of the most hyped cars in 2019. It takes everything you love about the iconic Wrangler and adds some pickup truck functionality. Of course, when the Gladiator first hit the scene deals were hard to come by. Now that inventory has built up, you can score one for a good price.

In case you haven’t been clued into the Jeep scene, the 2020 Gladiator is a mid-size-ish pickup truck, that can also be a convertible and climb over rocks. For the full geek-out on all its specs check out our David Tracy’s review.

Advertisement

Gladiators were a hot commodity when they first arrived on the scene and getting much movement off the MSRP was a battle. But just like any other car, once the hype dies down and inventory builds up, the deals get better.

Our friends at CarsDirect.com has the scoop -

Shoppers looking to score a deal on a new Jeep Gladiator will find the latter half of January to be a great time to buy. A mix of dealer discounts and a new rebate has resulted in as much as $9,000 in savings in some parts of the country. In some cases, consumers may find the vehicle to be a smarter buy than the Wrangler. To start, dealer incentive bulletins reveal that Jeep introduced a $2,000 bonus nationally on 2020 Gladiators back on January 17. Through February 3, all trims are eligible except the Rubicon. The exclusion is something we’ve seen with past offers like last year’s loyalty discount and a deal for those switching brands.

A nationwide search reveals discounts upwards of $9,000 - $12,000 off the MSRP.

Advertisement

Naturally, buyers should take these advertised prices with a grain of salt since many dealers will stack rebates, or hide destination charges, only to quote a real price that is much higher than the ad. So always get your quotes in writing before making your way to the showroom.