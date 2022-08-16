Netflix debuted a new vampire-killing action film called Day Shift on Friday. It stars Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco (aka the good Franco) and Snoop Dogg as vampire hunters working in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County. The movie itself is fine. It’s mindless action comedy and I’ve wasted two hours doing dumber stuff, but the standout part of the whole thing is the pickup truck driven by Jamie Foxx’s character Bud Jablonski.

Day Shift | Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg | Official Trailer | Netflix

Now, on the surface, the truck looks like a 1970-ish Chevrolet C20 with a long bed and a sweet roll bar. Looking more closely, past the (fake) patina, we see that the fenders don’t look quite right and the suspension seems awfully not-1970s-Chevy-shitty and it even has shiny bolts! This has me wondering what the hell is going on with this, the coolest movie truck since the Jeep Gladiator from Tremors?

Now, if you’re as big of a weirdo as me, you have already started to do some digging and short of a product placement blog showing a bunch of pictures of the truck, there’s not a lot of information out there. You know what else doesn’t have a lot of out there? Companies making baja pre-runner suspension kits for pre-squarebody Chevy trucks.

I reached out to the production company behind the movie and to the director on Instagram, but so far it’s been to no avail.

So, I’m calling on you, eagle-eyed nerds of the famously feral Jalopnik commentariat: help me figure out what the deal is with this seriously awesome truck.