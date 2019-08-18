James Bond’s Aston Martin in Goldfinger was arguably the most important movie car of all time. While cars like the Mustang Bullitt and the DeLorean owe their fame to big-time film appearances, Aston Martin’s entire brand is defined by the company’s connection to James Bond. So when one of the four DB5's built to Goldenfinger spec was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, it went for big money.

In fact, at $6.4 million, this DB5 is the most expensive Bond car to ever change hands. The previous record was held by another one of the four original DB5s that was auctioned in 2010, which sold for $4.1 million.

This one not only had a full mechanical and cosmetic restoration done in 2012 but also had all of its gadgets brought back online. It’s got oil slick dispensers, an ejector seat, bullet-resistant glass and machine guns up front. The machine guns don’t fire real bullets, but they’ll pop and bang.

This car was not featured in the movie, but was used in a promotional tour for Thunderball and was built to the same specifications as the original movie car. It was expected to sell for between $4 to $6 million but blew past the top end of that range.

It’s road legal, but I’d imagine the oil slick dispenser isn’t.