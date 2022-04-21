It’s my pleasure to inform you that Jalopnik’s weekly Thursday Twitch stream returns later today at 4 p.m. Eastern for two hours of car- and car game-related banter. Normally these broadcasts include myself and resident BMW design contrarian Steve DaSilva. However, Steve is in California right now driving something I probably wish I was. So I’ll seize this opportunity to play something old and close to my heart — specifically Crazy Taxi.

You all know Crazy Taxi, right? The game where you drive a quartet of identical mimes to Tower Records and get screamed at if you don’t do it in 30 seconds. It turns out Sega’s planning to resurrect it, probably with NFTs and microtransactions and all sorts of other frivolities that will make it worse. We’re not going to concentrate on that, though — we’re going to appreciate the Dreamcast original, a game I believe to be one of the most clever ever designed, right up there with Tetris and Pac-Man.

And I’ll be doing it with my fellow Jalop José Rodríguez, who shares my love of old video games and old tech. Last time he joined me for a stream we revisited Gran Turismo 2, a favorite of both of ours. That game is one of the few to have an E36 3 Series Compact in it, which is José’s daily driver, so of course he’d like it.

We plan to stream for two hours, until 6 p.m. ET. And since I’m not sure if my nice skills at the original Crazy Taxi can carry an entire stream, we’ll probably dip into other old titles at some point. Other Jalop friends may pop into the chat, too. You just never know what could happen on these Thursday streams! Except for arguing over bad takes — that comes standard every week. We’ll see you there at twitch.tv/jalopnikdotcom.