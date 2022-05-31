Late last week, Rockstar updated Grand Theft Auto Online with an expansion bringing seven of the most memorable car chases from film and TV into the game. We’ll be evading the authorities in as many of them as we can get through this afternoon at 4 p.m. Eastern nowhere else but twitch.tv/jalopnikdotcom.

Taking a gander through each of The Vespucci Job Remix missions, it’s not difficult to see where the inspiration lies. There’s one starring a red Karin Sultan RS and a driver, in Rockstar’s words, “indulging in their wheelman fantasies” “without a plan or care in the world, just you and the radio (earbuds and shades optional).” Another talks about living “life a quarter mile at a time” behind the wheel of a Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire with a prominent supercharger, while yet another mentions a “a post-apocalyptic hellscape, better known as Blaine County.”

The first Vespucci Job was clearly just a play on The Italian Job, but here Rockstar’s spanning cinema present as well as past. For a game that’s slowly morphed into a car/bike enthusiast’s paradise over the last decade, it certainly tracks.



Our wheelman will be Steve DaSilva, who tells me he logged triple digit hours in the game back in the day. Myself, I’ve dipped into GTA Online every three years or so, but I haven’t really sunk my teeth into it since the first next-gen version arrived in late 2014. It’s changed so much since then; there are hundreds more real-world inspired send-ups of recognizable machines, like the new Toyota Supra and even some unexpected picks, like the Mazda 787B, not to mention players can start their own criminal enterprises to ease the grind required for some of those higher priced vehicles and their limitless mods.

So grab some popcorn and your favorite beverage (non-alcoholic for us since, you know, we’re on Twitch) and join us for Hollywood’s greatest cat-and-mouse games at 4 p.m. Eastern, right over at twitch.tv/jalopnikdotcom.

