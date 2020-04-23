Jalopnik Is Hosting A Virtual Car Trivia Night On Friday And There Will Be A Special Guest

My coworker Jason Torchinsky and I started Jalopnik Virtual Car Trivia Night because staying at home by yourself and not engaging with car enthusiasts sucks. Hanging out with 65 other car fans, drinking alcohol, and failing to answer absurdly obscure questions? That doesn’t suck. At all. Which is why you should join us tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. There will be a special guest.

Download the Zoom app, and follow the instructions below to hang out with a bunch of Jalops from around the world, as well as Jason, me, and our special guest, Christopher C. Boznos, America’s premier miniature golf historian. And no, I’m not kidding; there will be questions about minigolf-car tie-ins, and I’m not even sure how that’s going to work, but that’s what happens when you partner with Jason Torchinsky on a trivia night. Things get weird.

Don’t worry about studying; it’s futile.

Jalopnik Trivia Night

Date: Friday April 24, 2020 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET on Zoom ( download here

on Zoom ( Trivia night will be limited to the first 95 people who email me at david.tracy@jalopnik.com with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” Use the email linked to your Zoom account .

at with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” . I will update this post when the 95 spots are filled.

I will email participants an answer card, which they can either print or fill out on a computer. (Participants can also just write answers on scratch paper or a word doc).

I will email a link to the Zoom meeting at 8:25 p.m.

There will be five rounds of 8 questions, some multi-part. We will announce the topics at the start of the session. Expect plenty to be quirky and obscure, though they won’t all be difficult.

At the end of each round, Jason and I will give you the answers. Participants will be responsible for adding up their points. Whoever gets the most points will get...no prize. Unless you consider a mention on Jalopnik a prize.

Feel free to have a drink. This is going to be a casual gathering of car enthusiasts answering whatever fun car questions Jason and I come up with.