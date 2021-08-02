I started at Jalopnik just shy of 10 years ago after I responded to an open call on the site. Now it could be your turn.



Advertisement

I do still remember sending in my writing sample and introductory email some time around midnight, unsure if I wanted to be compiling top-ten lists every day, but very sure I didn’t want to keep doing unpaid fundraising work for the (actually very cool) architecture firm I was interning for at the time. None of my self-doubt made it into my cover letter, and I got an email asking if I could come in to the office the next day. I’ve been around ever since.

Back then I was applying for an unpaid gig, working too many hours for no money at all, up until four in the morning some nights reading up on Don Garlits or car dealership franchise laws just hoping that in a few months an opening with a salary would come in.

Today we have a better deal: a full-time paid entry-level writer position. You will have the full platform of the most widely-read car enthusiast site on the Internet at your disposal. Your most serious work and your most lighthearted are welcome. You will have a team of editors to help you with your writing, you will have experienced coworkers to help you hatch new stories and workshop ideas.

Looking back on my blogs and pieces before I started working here, I can see how much I’ve grown in my writing, in my thinking.

Apply for the Breaking News Writer position here on our Greenhouse page. It is one listing but again there are two openings still available.

There are also Breaking News Editor and Managing Editor positions we are working to fill, though I will say we have some very strong candidates who have already applied.

Advertisement

We look forward to working with you!