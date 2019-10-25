Jaguar's All-Electric Sports Car Concept Is Only Destined For Gran Turismo

Everyone and their brother seems to be introducing impractical EV concepts these days—you know, those cars that look cool and promise all kinds of awesome technology but will never, ever make it into production. So I’m very excited because Jaguar is introducing the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé as a part of the new Gran Turismo Sport video game. At least we’ll be able to see a concept in action, sorta!

The Vision GT Coupé is aesthetically influenced by the C-type and D-type, with its mechanical underpinnings coming from Jaguar’s Formula E and I-PACE eTROPHY cars. It contains three different electric motors that produce 750 kW and propels the virtual car from 0-100 km/h (o-62 mph) in under two seconds.

From Jaguar’s press release:

The virtual sports EV is crafted from experimental lightweight materials, with the light and stiff monocoque made from carbon-fibre composites and advanced aluminium alloys. This focused lightweight construction ensures the Jaguar Vision GT Coupé weighs just 1,400kg and delivers near 50:50 weight distribution. [...] The car features an on-board artificial intelligence system affectionately named “KITT-E” – a companion that would operate systems, and interface between the driver and machine to enhance the emotional connection with the car*. This technology can also display other useful information to the driver in a variety of formats, including three dimensional maps, and essential vehicle data.

I mean, that sounds cool and all, but it also seems kind of hilarious that the press release is treating this very virtual car that does not even exist in prototype form as if it were a real thing.

The car will be available at the start of November for all you rabid gamers out there who can’t wait to get your hands on another Gran Turismo game.