Jaguar Is Preserving V8 Sounds For Posterity

The future is electric at Jaguar. While other automakers have plans in place to have full or partial EV lineups by the 2030s, Jaguar’s EV plans are set to begin much sooner. The brand plans to go all electric by 2025. These plans coincide with a push upmarket. They want to sell expensive British luxury EVs, mainly to Americans. But before any of this comes to pass , Jaguar is recording and preserving the sounds of its V8 engine so future generations can enjoy them.

The firm recently took its V8 powered F-Type sports car and placed it inside of a special sound proof chamber and let it loose. The exhaust sounds were recorded in a semi-anechoic chamber, the same chamber where Jaguar fine tunes the sound of it’s engines.



Jaguar captured two recordings, one that lasts 30 seconds and the other lasts 47 seconds. Technicians made sure to get upshifts and downshifts as well as all the wonderful cracks and pops. These recordings will head to the British National Museum where they’ll be preserved in the museum’s wildlife and environmental sounds section. Curator for wildlife and environmental sounds Cheryl Tipp said the museum was excited to receive the recordings. “We’re delighted to be able to preserve recordings of the F-TYPE V8 engine for Jaguar enthusiasts and listeners around the world. As production of this engine comes to a close, this unique noise takes its place in the nation’s archive alongside other sounds that can no longer be heard today,” Tipp said.