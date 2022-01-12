That’s right. This is all your fault. After years and years of production, Mercedes-Benz plans to discontinue offering any wagons by the end of the decade because of low demand.

Advertisement

Wagons have seen steep declines in demand over the last decade — mostly because of the CUVs that have taken over the market in the U.S. F or all of the dedicated wagon fans out there, sales have been slim enough that Mercedes-Benz sees no point in keeping those long boys on the market.

According to Automobilewoche, a German automotive news site, a lack of demand for wagons in “mega-markets” like the U.S. and China means the body style isn’t long for this world.

The future generation of the E-class, which is reported to arrive in 2030, won’t offer a wagon variant. The company also makes wagons for the C-class and CLS-class lines, but the E-class is the only one available in the U.S. Keep in mind, even that isn’t a traditional wagon but rather the high-riding All-Terrain. That is unless you spring for the Mercedes-AMG E63s, which still comes in a tradition wagon body-style.

The death of the Benz wagon — internally called “T-models, ” really started in September 2020 when company COO Markus Schäfer said dwindling appeal and a focus on electric vehicles means there is no real justification to continue the wagon body style.

Automobilewoche’s report also says the company is considering alternatives to offer customers who still want a wagon, especially in Germany. Mercedes may offer high-riding sedans that can house batteries in the floor, as well as make a bigger distinction between crossovers and SUVs in it’s lineup.

If you are one of the few people in the U.S. still committed to a wagon from overseas, don’t worry: Volvo has your back. We reported that the Swedes have committed to wagons for years to come, despite a lack of demand.

Advertisement

However, if you really want a new Mercedes wagon, you’re going to need to act fast, because they’ll soon be gone. But we both know you aren’t going to do that, because you weren't buying these wagons, anyway.