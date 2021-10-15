Ford is going all in on off-roading with the Bronco. After being leaked through an online dealer ordering guide back in September, it’s been officially confirmed by Ford: The Bronco Everglades is coming in 2022.



Confirmed by Ford’s well-known product communications director Mike Levine on Twitter, the Everglades will be the second more hardcore off-road model Ford releases for the Bronco after the Bronco Raptor. While not much is known about the Everglades, the leaked dealer ordering guide confirmed the presence of a factory snorkel and winch, as well as exclusive interior and exterior colors. It also seems the model will be four-door only.

Likewise, the new Bronco Everglades – which carries a 922A order code – will apparently only be available as a four-door model and will reportedly come with a snorkel for deeper water fording. Other notable features include an exclusive Desert Sand exterior color, as well as a vinyl “Overland” Black Onyx interior option.

The addition of a factory-installed snorkel means the Bronco Everglades will be rather rare. It’ll be one of the few vehicles to come from an automaker with that kind of option right off the production line . The only other model that I know of that came with a factory installed snorkel was the 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. It was available with a package called the Desert Air Intake Package and was apparently only available in areas that were near a desert. The Chevy Colorado ZR2 can be equipped with a snorkel, but it’s a dealer-installed accessory.

While pricing and other features will be released soon, the Everglades should be an offroad beast that will give the Wrangler a run for its money. If Ford gives the Everglades the option of the Sasquatch package, it might just be the best off-roader on the market.