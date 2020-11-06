It's HHUMMERH

Photo : GMC

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is a truck, and if there’s one thing truck people love it is easter eggs. They adore this shit. Stick a tiny Jeep in a Jeep taillight and people lose their minds. This, I fear, has backfired with the HHUMMERH.



Photo : GMC

See it now?

Photo : GMC

Maybe it’s clearer there.

Photo : GMC

Or seen from a distance?

I will say that easter eggs are rather popular here on Jalopnik as well as with the buying public in general. It’s possible that easter eggs are more popular on the internet than on dealership lots, given that the Chrysler 200 has one of my favorites. In any case, a brief rundown of some of our easter egg coverage:

As you can see, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram are big easter egg types, as is Tesla, which I think gets some spillover from the gaming world.

The Hummer EV’s easter egg isn’t much of one anyway so much as a design treat. The headlights themselves are the Hummer ‘H’ on each side. That’s cute and neat! The headlights also flank a wonderful full-width lightbar with the Hummer name spelled out on each light unit. I love full-width headlights! I love names in them! I love, even, the old Mercury Sables that had these. Even the second-gen Sable!

Photo : Mercury

Hummer’s headlight logo even reminds me of the ones on the mid-2000s Ford GT, made to commemorate Ford’s 100th anniversary. The headlights read ‘100' with a vertical light unit and two projector lights.

Photo : Ford

What happens with the Hummer EV, though, is you get the Hummer name in the middle and an H on either side. The face doesn’t read HUMMER. It doesn’t read H-UMMER. It reads H-HUMMER-H.

HHUMMERH.

I can’t quite put my finger on why nobody seems all that jazzed about GM’s all-electric Hummer EV. Maybe it’s the cost. Maybe it’s that it won’t be here for years. I’m betting on it all coming down to HHUMMERH.