Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Truck Yeah

It's HHUMMERH

orlove
Raphael Orlove
Filed to:easter eggs
easter eggshummer evGMC Hummer EV
17
Save
Illustration for article titled Its HHUMMERH
Photo: GMC
Truck YeahThe trucks are good!
PrevNextView All

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is a truck, and if there’s one thing truck people love it is easter eggs. They adore this shit. Stick a tiny Jeep in a Jeep taillight and people lose their minds. This, I fear, has backfired with the HHUMMERH.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Its HHUMMERH
Photo: GMC

See it now?

Illustration for article titled Its HHUMMERH
Photo: GMC
Advertisement

Maybe it’s clearer there.

Illustration for article titled Its HHUMMERH
Photo: GMC
G/O Media may get a commission
Philips Hue Lights (3-Pack)
Philips Hue Lights (3-Pack)

Or seen from a distance?

I will say that easter eggs are rather popular here on Jalopnik as well as with the buying public in general. It’s possible that easter eggs are more popular on the internet than on dealership lots, given that the Chrysler 200 has one of my favorites. In any case, a brief rundown of some of our easter egg coverage:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

As you can see, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram are big easter egg types, as is Tesla, which I think gets some spillover from the gaming world.

The Hummer EV’s easter egg isn’t much of one anyway so much as a design treat. The headlights themselves are the Hummer ‘H’ on each side. That’s cute and neat! The headlights also flank a wonderful full-width lightbar with the Hummer name spelled out on each light unit. I love full-width headlights! I love names in them! I love, even, the old Mercury Sables that had these. Even the second-gen Sable!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Its HHUMMERH
Photo: Mercury

Hummer’s headlight logo even reminds me of the ones on the mid-2000s Ford GT, made to commemorate Ford’s 100th anniversary. The headlights read ‘100' with a vertical light unit and two projector lights.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Its HHUMMERH
Photo: Ford

What happens with the Hummer EV, though, is you get the Hummer name in the middle and an H on either side. The face doesn’t read HUMMER. It doesn’t read H-UMMER. It reads H-HUMMER-H.

Advertisement

HHUMMERH.

I can’t quite put my finger on why nobody seems all that jazzed about GM’s all-electric Hummer EV. Maybe it’s the cost. Maybe it’s that it won’t be here for years. I’m betting on it all coming down to HHUMMERH.

Raphael Orlove

Raphael Orlove is features editor for Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Turns Out DJ Marshmello's Stolen Huge 6x6 Truck Makes A Pretty Crappy Police Chase Vehicle

Here’s Everything Wrong With My Ludicrously Cheap ‘Holy Grail’ Volkswagen Passat W8 Manual

QOTD: What Was The Car Of The Trump Era?

The Totally Redesigned Subaru BRZ Will Debut Nov. 18 And A New Teaser Shows A Lot

DISCUSSION

arch-duke-maxyenko
Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

It’s actually HHUMMEREVH