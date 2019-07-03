Photo: Audi

The 2019 Audi A6, which is appreciated for merely still existing in this age of crossover and SUV love, is getting a new engine option. It’s the well-known 2.0-liter motor and will help bring down the entry price of a A6 by a bit.

The 2.0-liter, TFSI, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine is the one that Audi puts in damn near everything and will now be used in the A6 as well. It puts out 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, according to a press release. The 2.0-liter A6s will come standard with the seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system.

Also coming standard are LED headlights, high beam assist, lane departure warnings and 19-inch, 10-spoke wheels with all-season tires.

All of that starts at $54,100 for the Premium trim and $57,800 for the Premium Plus trim. Comparatively, the 3.0-liter V6 A6 starts at $58,900, according to Audi’s website.

Advertisement

If you’re someone who just loves the A6 and doesn’t much care what engine it comes with, this is a bit of good news. It’s cheaper now and the standard equipment isn’t bad, either. Buy it and support and support the good sedan fight.