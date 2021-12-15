Let’s get something out of the way right now, Laguna Seca is the greatest race track in the history of race tracks. Don’t fight me on this, it’s great, it just is. It hosts the best events, some of the most iconic moments in history have happened there, the weather is always pretty good there, and don’t get me started on how awesome the morning fog is. I love it, and wish I could spend a lot more time there. But the facilities are somewhat lacking, and the pavement is getting a bit long in the tooth.

While the circuit isn’t decaying as quickly as, say COTA is, and isn’t nearly as bumpy as Sebring. Laguna Seca last got a topcoat of pavement back in 2007, so it’s been a hot minute, and the track sees quite a lot of action throughout the year, from vintage racing to IndyCar to motorcycles and near-constant track days. That lumpy bumpy surface needs to be at the very least given a nice new layer, a scuff and spray.

According to a report from Racer.com, the track was given an ultimatum by Porsche. Laguna Seca has played host to the last three Rennsports Reunion, but the German manufacturer has stated that it will in no uncertain terms, never return to Laguna without the track receiving a new start-finish straight bridge. That event is tentatively planned for 2023, so the track needs to get started ASAP.

Thankfully, the management firm requested funding for the repave and bridge replacement, as well as additional facilities updates from the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, and that request has been approved in a 4-1 vote in favor of the proposal. Before anything can be put on a timeline, however, the county and the management firm will need to complete environmental impact studies on the demolition and construction. Hopefully soon the greatest track in the world will be back up to snuff.