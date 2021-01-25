ItalDesign's Next Gullwing Car Will Mess With Our DeLorean Obsessions

Image : ItalDesign

For those who like good news out of nowhere, ItalDesign has a treat. The renowned styling studio is teasing a new vehicle featuring gullwing doors in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original DeLorean DMC-12.

The DMC-12, which earned its iconic status with a starring role in the Back to the Future movie franchise, is distinguished by brushed stainless steel exterior panels and gullwing doors as well as strange links with cocaine and Margaret Thatcher. It was a car you could buy that looked like it flew off the pages of a Syd Mead art book, and that purity of good is why the company was doomed to not be long for this Earth.

However, the legacy of the DMC-12 remains true, and it will soon be celebrated by ItalDesign, of all companies. ItalDesign is not yet its own automaker — more of a show-car type of firm — but it is part of the Volkswagen Group and has close ties to Lamborghini. So the firm’s designers know what they’re doing.

Advertisement

At this point, all we have is this surprising teaser shared on social media by ItalDesign. The text reads, “DeLorean DMC-12 turns 40 this year! This picture was shot on the 21st January 1981, when the very first production model was released. What a better way to celebrate an icon of automotive history than a sneak peek of the (near) future? Stay tuned for more…”

The teaser of whatever we’re staying tuned for clearly shows an illuminated DMC logo and the DeLorean’s gullwing doors at full spread. The social post’s hashtag, #visionbeyondtime, may hint at a name for the concept. It seems to refer the Back to the Future franchise.

Whatever car this ends up being, it’s highly unlikely more than one example will ever exist. I wonder if the design team missed the deadline, considering that the actual anniversary was last week, and we can’t see the car yet. Regardless, what do you want it to come out of the shadows as? All-electric? Maybe they will set the record for 0-to-88 mph time!