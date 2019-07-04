The Icelandic Drift Championship ran on the Fourth of July back in 2015 and one very appropriate car rolled up to the line: a 1994 super-aero Pontiac Firebird. It ripped.

The car clinched third in the little low-key competition. Watch it onboard and see how remarkably relaxed the car looks to drive. Blip of throttle on the torquey V8, let the weight carry the slide.

Exterior vid of the car can be seen here:

It’s not complicated. It’s just a muscle car living its tire smoking dreams, be it in Iceland or not.