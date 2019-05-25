Screenshot: Officially Gassed on YouTube

I’ve had a thought floating around in my head for a while that, like the infinite monkey theorem, there should be a similar and corresponding infinite gearhead theorem. In case you’re not familiar, the infinite monkey theorem provides that a monkey hitting keys at random on a typewriter given an infinite amount of time will almost surely type the complete works of William Shakespeare. It’s possible that with enough gearheads and enough time, every single permutation of engine swap will have been completed.



LS Turbo in a Motorhome? It’s been done. EV swap a 1981 Honda Accord? Yep, and it’s ludicrous. Superbike motor in something tiny? This guy did it. But what about an even super-er superbike motor in something even tinier? That’s exactly what you’ll see here. Some maniac in the UK popped a Suzuki Hayabusa Turbo engine into a three-wheel Bond Bug.

The Officially Gassed host has quite a lot to say about the experience of riding along in the Bug. He says most of it with facial expressions and wows, but this little bit probably puts it most succinctly.

“I’m gonna have to throw away my pants, honestly.”﻿

This thing looks like a proper handful to drive, and with just a single wheel to keep the thing pointed in the intended direction, that might be an understatement. The engine appears to be quite adept at providing power for this tiny fiberglass car that was intended for quietly puttering around a city. In the video, the owner runs it down the strip at Santa Pod in 11.3 seconds, which is quite quick.

Allegedly the Bond Bug puts down 300 horsepower now, which is appreciably more than the bike engine’s stock 173 claimed horses. That said, this thing probably weighs a bit more than the Suzuki’s 500-ish pounds, but I’m thinking not by much.

If you want to buy it, it’s for sale, and 15,000 pounds doesn’t sound like all that much for a turbocharged superbike engine in a supermini commuter mobile. The seller says the car makes his M3 feel slow. That’s a pretty uncommon feat. I’d like to know what this is like to drive. I’m super afraid of helicopters, but this I think is perfectly normal.

Via: RideApart