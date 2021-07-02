It Sounds Like Volvo Will Give Its New Flagship EV An Actual Name

Volvo’s Concept Recharge is the framework for its next generation of cars, which are planned to be all EV by 2030. It seems like those cars might not have Volvo’s usual alphanumeric names, which is good news for those of us that prefer actual names.
The alphanumeric nomenclature — favored by European automakers who have a long history with it — is less of a thing for American automakers outside of the truck space, and also less of a thing for Asian automakers outside of the motorcycle space. Volvo has a long history with calling its cars by a mixture of letters and numbers, though according to Automotive News Volvo might be turning the page on that with the switch to electric. The new flagship EV “will deviate from using letter and number combinations for its Tesla Model X rival,” AN says.
[Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson] said Volvo wants to launch a new name for the model because the crossover will:
- Debut a new platform.
- Only be sold online.
- Offer lidar as standard to improve safety.
- Eventually offer unsupervised driving in so-called Ride Model in locations where legislation allows the car’s technology to take control.
- Offer bidirectional charging so customer can feed electricity back to the grid in locations where that is possible.
“Calling that just a new XC90 would be wrong because this is the really a first of its kind,” Samuelsson told Automotive News Europe.
If Volvo does go ahead with a real name for the flagship EV, this won’t be the first time, as anyone who’s owned an Amazon or Duett will tell you (possibly the Jakob also counts but that was unofficial.) And I’m not sure what name would suit an EV Volvo, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Volvo went boring and simply called it the Volvo Recharge, as that has been its branding so far and that is what the concept is called. Anything more interesting, I fear, might be beyond a multinational carmaker.
DISCUSSION
You know what this feels like? When you have that conservative Christian friend who one day announces their intent to get a “edgy” tattoo. Nothing against edgy tattoos, as I have a few myself — but uh... are you sure, Gregory? You’ve gone this long without doing it. You made it through your 20s. You had two kids. You’re working for Honeywell as an engineer. You’re not that guy, Gregory — and honestly, that’s just fine. It wouldn’t fit you anyway. In a few years when you’re playing bass in the church band, you’re going to look down at your “edgy” tattoo and have a moment where you say, “Oh no. This isn’t me.”
Shit man, I get it. We all go through our mid-life crisis in a different way. I just bought an Indian Scout and some woodworking tools. I have convinced myself that if I get skilled at making kitchen tables out of reclaimed barnwood that somehow I’ll re-capture some of my youth. I’m pretty sure the future of the Scout is about 1,000 miles of total ownership, and a sale where I lose $4,000 on the bike, and we all know the fate of my “woodshop” is going to be a place where I smoke weed and listen to Steely Dan as I age gracefully into my mid 40s. No one listens to “Reeling In The Years” without taking half a joint to the face, okay? We all know what’s really going on.
So what I’m trying to say here, respectfully... Volvo: This isn’t you. Call your flagship the 240E. Maybe the E240. Give us a little but of nostalgia for the times we remember, using the passenger door of Will’s mom’s old 240 wagon as the strike zone for wiffle ball games. But don’t start using names now. This isn’t who you are, and it’s okay to just keep on being yourself.