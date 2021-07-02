It Sounds Like Volvo Will Give Its New Flagship EV An Actual Name

You know what this feels like? When you have that conservative Christian friend who one day announces their intent to get a “edgy” tattoo. Nothing against edgy tattoos, as I have a few myself — but uh... are you sure, Gregory? You’ve gone this long without doing it. You made it through your 20s. You had two kids. You’re working for Honeywell as an engineer. You’re not that guy, Gregory — and honestly, that’s just fine. It wouldn’t fit you anyway. In a few years when you’re playing bass in the church band, you’re going to look down at your “edgy” tattoo and have a moment where you say, “Oh no. This isn’t me.”

Shit man, I get it. We all go through our mid-life crisis in a different way. I just bought an Indian Scout and some woodworking tools. I have convinced myself that if I get skilled at making kitchen tables out of reclaimed barnwood that somehow I’ll re-capture some of my youth. I’m pretty sure the future of the Scout is about 1,000 miles of total ownership, and a sale where I lose $4,000 on the bike, and we all know the fate of my “woodshop” is going to be a place where I smoke weed and listen to Steely Dan as I age gracefully into my mid 40s. No one listens to “Reeling In The Years” without taking half a joint to the face, okay? We all know what’s really going on.

So what I’m trying to say here, respectfully... Volvo: This isn’t you. Call your flagship the 240E. Maybe the E240. Give us a little but of nostalgia for the times we remember, using the passenger door of Will’s mom’s old 240 wagon as the strike zone for wiffle ball games. But don’t start using names now. This isn’t who you are, and it’s okay to just keep on being yourself.