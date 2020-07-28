Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Why You Should Always Be Honest With Your Mechanic

elourd
Erica Lourd
Filed to:Garage Stories
Garage Storieswrenching
A couple of weeks ago, we asked you readers/ wrenchers/ mechanics/ whatever-you-identify-as to tell us your craziest shop stories. Anything you have encountered while working on cars that was unbelievable, between an accident or an owner’s negligence, is what we were looking for. I got a lot of emails from you, but don’t worry, there is still a chance you will get to be interviewed for a future video.

For this first episode though, we picked a reader whose story involved something you never want to see in a shop: FIRE. Sure, I don’t have the most experience working on cars myself, but I think I have heard that the spontaneous appearance of fire is bad.

I won’t spoil the story for you, it’s pretty dramatic, but the lesson to be learned is that you should always be honest with your mechanic and own up to stupid mistakes, no matter how fancy your car.

If you missed my initial post and have something you think would make for a great video: you tell me your story, I post the interview with your pictures on jalopnik.com, you get famous, please email me at elourd at jalopnik dot com.

Erica Lourd

Video Producer for Jalopnik. In a committed relationship with her 2007 Nissan Sentra named Layla.

DISCUSSION

11civicsi
11civicsi (v2)

I won’t spoil the story for you

Maybe you could? It would help me avoid the video.

This seems like a good format to go back to.

https://jalopnik.com/your-stories-of-the-most-memorable-and-horrific-car-dat-1791290298

