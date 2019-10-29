Is Anyone Actually Buying The New Toyota Supra?

In case you may not be aware, Toyota brought back the Supra. It’s a good and fast car, with mostly BMW parts under the skin. It still packs a turbocharged inline-six that sends power to the rear wheels and while it may not decimate all, it does have a pretty reasonable starting price. But is anyone actually buying them?

On Jalopnik’s slack channel the staff was having a discussion as to how none of us have seen a brand new Supra on our local roadways. A few of us have spotted the Supra’s mechanical twin, the BMW Z4, but for some reason, Toyota isn’t getting the love.

According to Autotrader.com, there are over 650, new 2020 Toyota Supras currently listed for sale. So we certainly can’t blame a lack of inventory. While some of them have the expected bonkers dealer discounts asking upwards of $200,000 or more, there are a few cars advertised below MSRP.

As a professional car shopper, when a new hot ride hits the showroom, I often get asked to help source one. I got plenty of requests for the Focus RS, Civic Type R, Hellcats/Demons, and other in-demand sporty cars. Yet, I can’t remember getting a request for a Supra. In fact, the most requested Toyota that comes into my inbox is for a RAV4 Hybrid.

I get the feeling that despite the name, a lot of performance-oriented buyers just aren’t that jazzed about a $50,000+ Supra that they see as essentially a rebadged BMW. While that may not be a fair assessment of the car, my prediction is that perspective probably means a lot of these units will sit for a while and people will eventually snatch them up once some more aggressive deals are on the hood.