Integra Type S Vs Civic Type R, Rare McLaren Prototype, Mopar Swap Meet: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

It’s a rare week in that we’re focusing on the few and the rare on YouTube. Jay Leno gets his hands on a super rare Speedtail named Albert . We have two channels this week giving us more insight about the Integra Type S in the real world. And someone does the good ol’ take a small go-kart engine and strap it to something unlikely... like a shopping cart. What’s the worst that can happen? No spoilers here, so you’ll have to watch and find out.

If you’re at work, you’re going to want to sport some headphones, cause you’ll want to hear what’s happening in this week’s best automotive videos on YouTube.