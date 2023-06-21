If you haven’t heard of the McMurtry Spéirling, you’re probably not alone. McMurtry Automotive is a small British startup that’s not particularly well-known. But if you’re even the least bit interested in cars, you should absolutely be paying attention to its first car, the McMurtry Spéirling Pure. Because even though McMurtry just announced that the production version will start just north of $1 million, it packs mind-blowing performance that more than matches its bonkers styling.

McMurtry says the production Spéirling will make 1,000 hp while weighing in at less than 2,200 pounds . It’s also electric and packs a 60-kWh battery that can reportedly be quick-charged in less than 20 minutes. Oh, and it uses a fan system inspired by the Chaparral 2J for active downforce, allowing it to achieve 3 Gs of lateral acceleration. And while you might assume this is one of those never-gonna-happen hypercars that barely gets past the rendering stage before the company folds, that’s not necessarily the case here.

Last year, a McMurtry Spéirling prototype driven by Max Chilton set a Goodwood Hillclimb record when it ran the 1.16-mile course in 39.081 seconds. So yeah, it’s quick. Really, really ridiculously quick. Later that year, McMurtry handed the keys to the Spéirling to CarWow to do real-world acceleration tests. The Spéirling hit 60 mph in 1.4 seconds and ran the quarter-mile in 7.97 seconds. Yes, you read that correctly. It ran a sub-eight-second quarter-mile.

Apparently, it’s also designed to be relatively comfortable. McMurtry claims the Spéirling’s adjustable pedals and steering wheel make it able to accommodate drivers up to 6'7" and 330 pounds . So pretty much anyone will be able to fit.

Not many people will actually ever see the inside of a production McMurtry Spéirling because at least for now, only 100 McMurtry Spéirling Pures are planned to be built. But if you happen to be lucky enough to get a slot, you’ll still have to wait until deliveries begin to actually drive it. While you wait, you should probably spend that time packing in as much driver training as humanly possible so you have a chance of being able to safely drive such a quick car close to its limits.

