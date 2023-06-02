“I didn’t see it come down,” Matthews told IndyStar. “I came down and they said, ‘Robin, it’s your car!’ I thought, ‘No.’ I thought somebody was pranking me. It’s a car. It’s fine.”

What car she’ll get, though, still isn’t clear. Chevrolet doesn’t make the Cruze anymore, so Penske can’t simply give her a new one. Somehow, the Malibu is still in production, so it’s possible they’ll buy her one of those. But come on, this is Penske we’re talking about. They have so much money. We say give her a Corvette and offer to cover her auto insurance for at least a year.

Come on, Penske. You know she deserves a new Corvette. Do the right thing and give her a Corvette. Yeah, you’ll get some press for giving her a Malibu or Equinox, but just think of the press you’ll get if you give her something that’s actually exciting. It doesn’t have to be a Z06 or anything crazy like that. Just a regular Corvette will have the press all over that story. It’s not just the right thing to do. It’s a good business decision.