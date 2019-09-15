Image: NASA

In an exciting feat this week, Indian actor Poornachandra Mysore was the first Indian to walk on the lunar surface. That surface wasn’t actually on the moon, though; It was in Bangalore.

Artist Badal Nanjundaswamy organized the stunt to protest the sorry state of the road infrastructure in his home city. The stunt was recorded on video and posted to Twitter, where it has seen nearly 8500 retweets and more than 26000 likes.

In his tweet, Nanjundaswamy tagged both the mayor and the city commissioner of Bangalore, imploring them to pay attention to the state of the roads.

Speaking to the Bangalore Mirror, Mysore, who is the one actually seen wearing the space suit in the clip, explained that he had recently witnessed a serious accident caused by the potholed state of the city’s roads and so he was happy to participate in an project aimed at drawing attention to how serious the issue is.

Others on the internet have also attempted to raise the issue of Bangalore’s poor infrastructure, like in the tweet above. They argue that a city that is host to much of India’s high-tech industry should have infrastructure to match its stature.

Nanjundaswamy’s more creative approach to the issue is more clever than you might think. India is recovering from a bout of ‘moon fever,’ after the Vikram lunar lander crashed into the Moon’s surface earlier this month. Had it been successful, the Pragyan rover would have made India the fourth country to safely land anything on the planet’s only natural satellite.

Advertisement

While that attempt may not have been the success India was hoping for, it may be what Nanjundaswamy and Mysore need to make the right impression and get Bangalore’s roads back into shape.