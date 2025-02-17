In What States Are Radar Detectors And Laser Jammers Illegal?

Nobody needs a radar detector because nobody needs to speed. You might think you need to speed in order to make it somewhere on time, but that’s not the speed limit’s fault. It’s your fault for not leaving on time. Maybe get ready a little faster next time instead of making your lateness everybody else’s problem. And if you’ve seen how folks who own radar detectors drive, yes, they’re making their driving everyone else’s problem. Depending on the state you’re in, that radar detector could be illegal, too. Get caught with an illegal radar detector, and your speeding ticket could quickly get a lot more expensive.

It’s actually pretty easy to remember which states banned radar detectors because there is only one: Virginia. They’re also illegal in Washington, D.C., but that one isn’t a state. Yet. So if you live anywhere else, you’re good to go. That said, if you’re in a commercial vehicle that weighs more than 10,000 pounds, they’re illegal in all states, Automoblog reports. Commercial vehicles lighter than 10,000 pounds can use them except in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York. Plus Virginia and D.C., where they’re illegal no matter what.

Radar detectors also just detect radar signals and give you time to slow down, which isn’t great for road safety but is still better than letting drivers loose to drive as fast as they want no matter what. Radar jammers do exactly what it sounds like they do, and are illegal in all 50 states, but you can get a laser jammer legally in some states. As you can imagine, more states take issue with laser jammers since they actively work to prevent law enforcement from measuring your speed, but the list is shorter than you would think:

California

Colorado

Illinois

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington D.C.

If your state isn’t on the list, that doesn’t necessarily mean drivers are in the clear to do whatever you want, though. Many states have laws banning objects, including radar detectors and laser jammers, that obscure your view out of the car. As a result, if you aren’t careful, you can still end up with a ticket even if your state has yet to outlaw them.

It’s also worth remembering that even in states where these things aren’t illegal, they’re still a giant red flag to law enforcement that you’re a reckless, irresponsible driver who can’t be trusted on the road. If you get pulled over for any other reason, and you have a radar detector or laser jammer visible in the cabin, you can say goodbye to any chance of getting out of that ticket.

And if you live in a small enough area, you may find yourself targeted by stops more frequently. It isn’t right, but at the same time, so is being an unrepentant speeder with no regard for other people or their safety. After all, no one is forcing you to speed. That’s just the choice you make because you don’t think there’s any value in being a responsible citizen.