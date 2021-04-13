Important: The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Comes In One Of Porsche's 72 Shades Of Green

Photo : Porsche

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 comes in 13 individual colors and, in a gesture of extreme kindness, one of them is Kermit Green.

The actual color name is Python Green, a new one for Porsche that has only been around since 2021, as catalogued by the wonderful Rennbow.org.

I am not entirely sure why Python Green exists, as Porsche already has the excellent Viper Green that it you’ve seen on 1970s 2.7 RS clones or, in the case that you live in one of the ritzier parts of Connecticut, real 1970s 2.7 RS models. It’s a charming not-quite flat shade, green like the patchy clumps of grass that survive into the end of winter, green like whole hillsides that join them a few months later.

Why Viper Green ever came to be when Porsche already had Signal Green just hanging out, I also do not know. I am slowly becoming convinced that Porsche makes these colors just so that car color nerds have something to kibbitz about. Rennbow keeps track of some 72 different shades of Green that Porsche has used over the decades, including the one that Porsche sprayed on those 2010 Caymans titled simply “Green.” There are some edge cases, such as the almost-silver Graphite Green Metallic or the almost-black Dark Olive Metallic.

The 911 GT3 is a car that relishes color. We first saw it in blue, a resplendent and rich azure, blue like the sky out of my window right now. It’s a treat because the GT3 could very easily be seen as a serious car. It is meant to go fast, and who is going to think a regular Porsche 911 isn’t sufficiently fast other than very serious drivers? Porsche offers the GT3 in silver for these people.

For the rest of us, the GT3 is a silly car. It’s a road-legal car with a GT wing on the back, as if we’re going to be hitting corners at a buck fifty on the way to Costco. To keep that flame going, we have the fun colors to spend $4,220 on.

