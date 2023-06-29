I'm Replacing My Hyundai Coupe With Something More Up To Date! What Car Should I Buy?

Stan has really enjoyed his 2010 Hyundai Genesis coupe, but it’s time for an upgrade and he wants two more doors, all-wheel-drive, and upgraded tech. However, he doesn’t want to give up the fun and performance of the V6 power and he certainly doesn’t want a boring color. What car should he buy?

Here is the scenario.

I currently drive a 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe, which is a vastly underrated cheap, fun and hoonable car (in terms of fun-per-dollar ratio, it’s up there with the Miata and Golf GTI.) However, lately I’ve found myself wanting a bit more. Something faster, with more power, more room, and a nicer interior. I’ve also realized that my next ride needs to have all-wheel drive, four doors, an automatic transmission, adaptive cruise control and Apple Car Play (the latter three being non-negotiable items for my wife.) I hate the term “concessions to practicality” so let’s call these “concessions to being the daily driver of a married man who goes skiing occasionally”. In summary, I am looking for AWD, 4 doors, faster than a 3.8 Genesis Coupe with a budget of about $30,000. I also want a non-boring color.

Quick Facts:

Budget: $30,000

Location: New York s uburbs

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: AWD, four-doors, modern tech…still fast

Doesn’t want: Boring cars in a boring color

Expert 1- Tom McParland: A Fast Buick, From Europe

The Genesis Coupe was certainly an underrated and underappreciated performance car for its time and the fact that it’s still plugging along 13 years later is a testament to both its build quality and your care as an owner. There are a number of potential replacements with a $30,000 budget but the best one comes from an unlikely source.

What you need is a Buick, but not just any Buick, specifically a car that was once made by GM’s European divisions to compete with established German sports sedans like the BMW 3 series and Audi A4, it was called the Opel Insignia. What General Motors did was they took that car imported it to America, slapped a Buick badge on the hood, and made it a Regal.

Of course, there was a higher-performance version called the Regal GS that had a 3.6 liter V6 with over 300 hp. All that power is sent to the tires via an all-wheel-drive system giving the Euro-Regal a 0-60 time of under six seconds. The Regal GS was sold in a 5-door fastback body style so you get some extra room in the trunk making it a bit easier to store your skis and gear. These are rare Buicks so finding one with both reasonable miles at under thirty grand is going to require a large net. Here is an under-budget example in red with the Driver Confidence II package which means it has the Adaptive Cruise, of course, CarPlay is standard equipment.

Expert 2 - Collin Woodard: Keep It In The Family

Normally, Tom knocks it out of the park with his suggestion since he always gets to go first. But this time, I think he missed the mark. It’s OK. It happens. We all make mistakes. Tom just usually makes them less frequently than the rest of us. But that’s why I’m here. To correct Tom’s mistake.

It’s not that there’s anything wrong with the Buick Regal GS. You would probably enjoy owning it, and the interior and features will definitely be an upgrade over what you currently have in your Hyundai Genesis Coupe. But every time you drive it, there will always be a little voice in the back of your head that says, “This isn’t really any quicker than my old car. I should have gotten something quicker.”

So instead of buying the Regal, I say buy something that’s actually quicker and more powerful than your Genesis: the Kia Stinger GT. It makes 365 hp and will hit 60 mph in less than five seconds while also being spacious, comfortable, and far more refined than your Genesis. Plus, since it’s got a twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 376 lb-ft of torque at only 1,300 RPM, it won’t just be quicker than your Genesis. It will also feel quicker in daily driving. Kia also offered it in some great colors, so you won’t be forced to choose between the black one and the white one.

The one downside is that if $30,000 is a hard ceiling for you, you actually will have to pick between a black one and a white one. But if “about $30,000" means you’re willing to go a little over, you have all sorts of options in your area in the sub-$35,000 range. For example, here’s one in Federation Orange for just under $34,000. But you can also find more common but still not boring red and blue ones for less, such as this one that’s only about $1,000 over budget.

Expert 3 - Andy Kalmowitz: Get Audi Here

Stan, I hope Eminem writes you back real soon. Don’t worry if he doesn’t though, because I’m writing you right now. If I’m being honest, Collin has the perfect answer for what you’re looking for. The Stinger is a wonderful vehicle that you should absolutely put at or near the top of your list. But, let’s just say you want out of the Kia family. I get it. You want something different. Well, I’ve got just the thing for you.

What you need, dear Stan, is B9 Audi S4. It’s got everything you’re looking for and then some: four doors, all-wheel drive, lots of tech, lots of speed, handsome looks and above all else, a not boring color. With nearly 350 horsepower and about 370 lb-ft of torque, the S4 will rocket you to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds. That’ll give you thills your Genesis Coupe could never. Plus, you’ll be enveloped in German luxury and technology while you do it.

Because I’m such a great guy, I found the perfect S4 for you. It’s located in Valley Stream, which shouldn’t be too far from you. It comes in well under your budget at $28,800 and it’s only got about 65,000 miles. This thing is ready to go, Stan! It’s even got a clean CarFax and most importantly, it comes in Audi’s very pretty Navarra Blue. What more could you want, Stan? The Stinger? Oh, well, that’s fair I guess.



Expert 4 - Steve DaSilva: You Drive A Hard Bargain

Stan, my friend, you’ve come to us with a difficult question. See, I used to have a coworker who had one of those six-cylinder Genesis Coupes — and my modified, tuned-within-an-inch-of-its-life Subaru could barely keep up. Those coupes are quick, quicker than most people expect, meaning we all had to do some digging to find a car that’ll truly feel like an upgrade.

As Andy said, Collin won — the Stinger GT is just the best option for you, bar none. But if you want something a little less orange, I’ve got an alternative option for you: The Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400. This particular example, in New Jersey and within your budget, comes with a bonus in the form of its gorgeous blue color. The S4 could never.

The Q50 is a relative of the Z platform, so despite the jump to four doors you aren’t likely to lose all of the handling you like in your Genesis. The engine shares a platform with the GT-R, both VR-series V6es, and it’ll get you 400 horsepower right out of the box — even more with a flash tune and some ethanol.

The Stinger may be the ideal choice, but it’s not the only one. Infiniti has a fast, four-door, adaptive-cruise option for you too — one that will, hopefully, keep up the spirit of that Genesis Coupe. God, those things look fun.