The Arctic X Prix, Extreme E’s Greenland-based event, is rapidly approaching — and I have very good news. I’ll be there. On site. In Greenland. Watching the event in person. What do you want to know?

Extreme E is a brand new series for 2021, and the whole goal is to raise awareness for climate change prevention by racing its electric SUVs in locations that are rapidly changing as a result of rising temperatures. There’s also a push for the series to undertake awareness and education campaigns. So, in some instances, that’s meant the series collecting trash on the beach. In Greenland, we’ll see what comes up.

The series has caught a little flack for some of its streaming practices. While accessible, the events are aired on a bit of a tape delay to show the highlights. My personal assumption is that that comes down to the slower nature of the qualifying events, but I’m looking forward to seeing how the event runs from the inside so that I can hopefully clear things up for viewers.

But because this is Jalopnik, I want to know what you want to know. I have some interviews lined up, as well as some general reviews of the event, but let me know if there are specific questions you want answered, or if there’s anything particular that’s been on your mind about Extreme E.

Personally, I’m stoked to be in a paddock that includes a significant amount of female drivers. I’ve never been to an event where the number of women equals the number of men — and I’m interested in seeing how that plays out through the rest of the paddock.

Drop your questions in the comment section, and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.