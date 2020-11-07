I'm Driving A Truck For The First Time. What Do You Want To Know?

Photo : RAM

If you’ve been following me on Jalopnik for a while now, you know that I have strong feelings about trucks. As in, I don’t like them. Now, I finally have the opportunity to put my convictions to the test. I’ll be driving a 2020 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4x4. What would you fine people like to know about this machine?

I have thus far defined my life around the fact that I am Not A Truck Person. I like small cars. Hatchbacks. The kind of car that my husband hates because he says that, one day, I’ll get creamed in an accident and my three-foot-long car will squish into oblivion. Anything bigger than that? No, sir. Even driving my parent’s Nissan Rogue feels like I’m piloting a yacht into the ether.

I am 5'3", which means that I struggle to see over the steering wheel in most vehicles that a reasonably sized human could drive. A truck just seems egregious. If I’m going to need a boost to climb into the cab, I’m probably going to struggle to find a comfortable—and safe—driving position.

I mean, I went off-roading in a Jeep for the first time this year. I could barely see over the steering wheel. It was a running joke all weekend because I was sitting on the very edge of my seat and could still barely see. Look at this. Just look at it:

Photo : Boyd Janes - OnX Offroad

Photo : Boyd Janes - OnX Offroad

Photo : Boyd Janes - OnX Offroad

Where am I? Is a ghost driving that Jeep? How could I get behind the wheel of anything bigger?

But I’m doing it. A Girl’s Guide to Cars has arranged for me to drive my first truck, and I’ll also have the opportunity to share the experience with you all.

So. What do you want to know—either about my first truck driving experience or about the Power Wagon itself?