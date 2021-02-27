I'll Have What Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Is Having

Screenshot : Glickenhaus Twitter

I don’t know what’s going on with the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Twitter admin, but I’ll have what they’re having.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Glickenhaus labels itself as a “boutique manufacturer of exotic high performance racing and road cars,” and it’s currently developing a vehicle for the World Endurance Series’ Le Mans Hypercar program, which is its top level of prototype competition. WEC Champion and multiple world record holder Romain Dumas took the car out on the track for the first time recently and, according to owner Jim Glickenhaus, the test was promising.

But the program has also been... questioned. Its base is in Sleepy Hollow, New York, but questions have been raised about where it’s actually being assembled. Namely, it sounds like the operation is pretty much contracted out to Podium Advanced Technologies in Pont-Saint-Martin, Italy, whose website claims that it “has developed, engineered and built the new 007 model from Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, which will be soon racing at Le Mans and the WEC”—among other Glickenhaus models.

Advertisement

And if you’re questioning whether or not that’s true, there are Renaults in the parking lot of a recent Glickenhaus video of the car driving around the parking lot of its assembly facility. I can’t say I see many of those in New York.

As one friend put it when asked to describe Glickenhaus: “American with brokerage firm money who is touting an “American” challenger to the Europeans with a car built and labored over by Europeans in Europe with European parts and engines, old school sexist, extremely rich and has more money than he knows what to do with because of inheritance.” Among some other choice words.

If that isn’t enough to make you scratch your head ,then it’s time to note that the car will also be sitting out this year’s WEC season opener in Portugal this April, which… doesn’t bode well for the program.

Whatever the case, the Twitter admin—possibly Jim Glickenhaus himself—is consistently On One, and that is something I can appreciate.

Advertisement

One recent Tweet read as follows:

It’s a funny feeling when a friend tells you of a dream he had. “The heads of Porsche, Toyota, Peugeot, Audi, Alpine were welcoming Ferrari with warm corporate blah blah while you were standing off to the side saying “Bring it Bitches”. “ I can’t say he got that totally wrong.

Advertisement

Another simply stated, “Sex is temporary. Glickenhaus 007 LMH is Forever.”

Advertisement

It’s definitely not a common way to utilize a corporate Twitter account, but you know what? I can appreciate it. It’s a damn good way to market your product and to get people excited for your non-traditional contender. I think everyone can appreciate a good underdog-that-still-has-lots-of-money . Let’s just hope the Glickenhaus 007 can pay the checks its writing on social media when it hits the track on race day.