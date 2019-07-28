If you have a $158,000, 573-horsepower, hybrid aluminum supercar, you’d be forgiven for not wanting your basic Acura dealer’s body shop handling collision repairs. That’s why, for significant structural damage on U.S.-market cars, Acura will take your NSX back to the same master technicians that built it and have it refurbished to factory standards.

And yes, buyers of the NSX GT3 race car get the same service. That means that, if you’re a privateer race team that crashes your NSX GT3 before a race, Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio will either directly handle repairs or coordinate with your team to get parts shipped and answer questions from the team mechanics.

We should note that, though PMC is building a set of limited-run TLX and MDX “PMC Edition” cars, those Acuras will still be repaired at traditional body shops.

So far, PMC has refurbished more than 15 NSXs since the model launched in 2016. According to a representative for the plant, insurance typically covers PMC as an authorized repair shop for the NSX.

Because it is literally where every part of the NSX is assembled, PMC can handle all aspects of collision repairs from the structural components to panel replacement and repainting.

This is pretty unique among production cars, as companies from McLaren to Lamborghini work with a network of factory-authorized body shops. Because the U.S. is the largest market for both McLaren and Lamborghini, shipping cars back to England or Italy would be much less viable for them. The NSX—as America’s only homegrown supercar—has an advantage here.

Of course, limited-production hypercars are a different story. Even wheel replacement on a Veyron requires a trip to France and $70,000, so it’s not hard to imagine the factory being involved in collision repair. Also, Rowan Atkinson seemed to enjoy crashing his McLaren F1 and having it fixed up by McLaren HQ in Woking, England.

The only downside for NSX owners is that the car has to get to PMC, in Marysville, Ohio. That may add a bit of time to your collision repair, but it’s better than using the guys that typically handle salvage-title Integras and bumper dents on RDXs.