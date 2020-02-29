Image: Oldsmobile

I visited my doctor today to understand why I can’t stop thinking about th e second-generation Oldsmobile Bravada. “ It’s just a Chevy Blazer,” I told her, “T his makes no sense!” When she asked what I though might be the cause of my ailment, I guessed that perhaps it’s the trusty and torquey 4.3-liter V6 luring me in. “ No,” she replied, “ Chevy put that in damn near everything.” She had a good point. “ Maybe it’s the styling?” I guessed. “ No,” she said again, “It ’s a Blazer with a weird grille.” Again, this is why she gets the big bucks. “ Maybe it’s the nice leather interior? ” I tried once more. “Nice? Psshh,” she chuckled. Again, she’s not wrong . “ Could it be the fully boxed frame?” I blurted out haphazardly. “Do you think it’s the fully boxed frame?” she asked me. No. She was right. I don’t give a crap about the 1996 to 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada’s fully boxed frame. That’s when it hit me. “Oh god, it’s the SmartTrak Road Management System, isn’t it?” I mumbled, mentioning the automatic transfer case that sends power to the front wheels when the rears—which had a locking function in their diff— lost traction. “Bingo! ” she yelled, spiking a pen on the notebook sitting on her desk . “So, what do I do? ” I i nquired , shi vering. “ What’s the antidote against an automatic transfer case in a 1990s GM SUV?” She grabbed my head, with each hand’s palm over an ear , shook twice and declared: “You’re screwed.” And she walked away.