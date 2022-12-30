The Sheetz verses Wawa debate is one that has been raging as long as gas station coffee has been available. Here’s the thing, though. People who like either of those places best is wrong. The real correct answer to the best gas station chain debate is 7-Eleven. I have a deep passion for it, as you are about to see.



I’m sure most of you have seen this photo or one similar of a Maserati MC12 at a 7-Eleven parking lot. It gave me an idea: what if I did the same thing, but with the cars I’ve driven, and in a much shittier way. That’s how this post was born.

7-Eleven at night bas a real liminal space vibe to it. There’s something almost eerie. Maybe there are a few other cars in the parking lot, but for the most part it’s empty. The green, yellow and red color scheme always seem to reflect the cars well. It just looks cool to me. Anyway, that’s enough yammering on my end.

Check out some of the very mediocre (if not bad) pictures I took of cars I’ve driven at 7-Eleven throughout the year.