As I mentioned in my earlier post about the Roofnest Sparrow, there are a couple of drawbacks to mounting a rooftop tent on your car. Chief among them is that the tent is still up there, whether you’re using it or not. This one only weighs about 130 pounds , and it’s more aerodynamically optimized than some other options, but it’s still additional weight in the worst possible place for weight, and it does create some fuel-economy reducing drag. Other tents come with a smaller frontal area, so leaving them up all year might not be as big a deal.



But what I convinced myself I needed, was a way to remove the tent that would allow me to quickly reinstall it when I wanted to.

My approach to this kind of thing is to stew on it for a long time, occasionally making little sketches and calculations until I have something that looks good on paper. Here, what I ended up with is four eyebolts mounted in the t-slots on the top of the tent’s upper shell. These slots are meant to hold crossbars, bike racks, etc. so I know they’re strong. Then, I bolted four pulleys to the joists in the barn (worth noting that this all works better if you have a barn ), I bolted a fif th pulley near the wall, and a cleat right below it.



Then, I backed the Lexus under the whole setup, ran the rope through the pulleys and eye-bolts, unscrewed the little handles that held the tent to my roof rack and tugged on the rope. Because of all the pulleys and eye-bolts, it was easy to lift the tent with one hand and secure it to the cleat.

The Lexus now feels like a Ferrari — faster and more aerodynamic, and I’m getting a little better gas mileage. Next time it’s time to go camping, I’ll drop the tent back on the roof, buckle it down and head out.



Obviously this only works because I have an out-of-the-way space that I can drive into. It would also work in a larger garage, provided you don’t find a huge tent hanging over your head/car/children unnerving.

