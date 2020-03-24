I know some of you may think you’re casual, carefree drivers, but none of you can hold a candle to Jans Snørdglen, the World’s Most Casual Driver from 1966 to 1978. Experts are still unsure just how he did it, but no one was ever able to record him actually paying attention to the road, and yet he never had a wreck. He once won a rally stage while flipping through a copy of Esquire and drinking a Tom Collins. T ruly a n inspiration never to be emulated because you’ll crash.

