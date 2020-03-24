Drive Free or Die.

Jason Torchinsky
I know some of you may think you’re casual, carefree drivers, but none of you can hold a candle to Jans Snørdglen, the World’s Most Casual Driver from 1966 to 1978. Experts are still unsure just how he did it, but no one was ever able to record him actually paying attention to the road, and yet he never had a wreck. He once won a rally stage while flipping through a copy of Esquire and drinking a Tom Collins. Truly an inspiration never to be emulated because you’ll crash.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

